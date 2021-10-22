Advertisement

Calgary beats Chicago 4-1, keeping Blackhawks winless

Vancouver Canucks center Jason Dickinson, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring...
Vancouver Canucks center Jason Dickinson, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Oct. 21, 2021
CHICAGO (AP) - Jason Dickinson, Tanner Pearson and Brock Boeser scored their first goals of the season as the Vancouver Canucks topped the winless Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on Thursday night.

Thatcher Demko made 29 saves and Conor Garland added an empty-netter with 1:02 left to help the Canucks (2-2-1) end a two-game slide.

Vancouver connected for two goals in the second period to take the lead for good.

Alex DeBrincat scored a power-play goal for sputtering Chicago, which dropped to 0-4-1.

The Blackhawks have been outscored 21-9 this season and haven’t led in any of their five games.

10/21/2021 11:34:28 PM (GMT -4:00)

Hubb mentoring Wesley for ND men's basketball
