Calgary beats Chicago 4-1, keeping Blackhawks winless

CHICAGO (AP) - Jason Dickinson, Tanner Pearson and Brock Boeser scored their first goals of the season as the Vancouver Canucks topped the winless Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on Thursday night.

Thatcher Demko made 29 saves and Conor Garland added an empty-netter with 1:02 left to help the Canucks (2-2-1) end a two-game slide.

Vancouver connected for two goals in the second period to take the lead for good.

Alex DeBrincat scored a power-play goal for sputtering Chicago, which dropped to 0-4-1.

The Blackhawks have been outscored 21-9 this season and haven’t led in any of their five games.

10/21/2021 11:34:28 PM (GMT -4:00)