Avery Davis delivers with increased targets this season

Notre Dame wide receiver Avery Davis (3) scores a touchdown past the defense of Virginia Tech...
Notre Dame wide receiver Avery Davis (3) scores a touchdown past the defense of Virginia Tech defensive back Keonta Jenkins (33) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry)(Matt Gentry | AP)
By Megan Smedley
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Notre Dame wide receiver Avery Davis has had a whirlwind of a career at Notre Dame, coming in as a quarterback, jumping over to the defensive side before settling in as a wide receiver.

But now in his fifth season with the Irish, Davis is finally breaking through.

This season, Davis is averaging 51 yards a game and just halfway through this year, he’s 15 yards shy of his career high for total yards in a year.

Two weeks ago against Virginia Tech, he was a top target with Michael Mayer still nursing an injury.

The Irish quarterbacks have plenty of confidence in their captain.

“He’s just a veteran player,” head coach Brian Kelly said. “He’s in a position at the slot that gets matched up quite a bit with linebackers. It’s the nature of the position. We were playing without our best offensive player in Michael Mayer against Virginia Tech, so he got targeted quite a bit in that game. The optics were such that it was that way. . .I just think Davis was targeted quite a bit the Virginia Tech game maybe because of the situation.”

Davis said that in the huddle prior to the game-winning drive against Virginia Tech that there was nothing but confidence in everyone’s eyes.

