Avery Davis delivers with increased targets this season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Notre Dame wide receiver Avery Davis has had a whirlwind of a career at Notre Dame, coming in as a quarterback, jumping over to the defensive side before settling in as a wide receiver.

But now in his fifth season with the Irish, Davis is finally breaking through.

This season, Davis is averaging 51 yards a game and just halfway through this year, he’s 15 yards shy of his career high for total yards in a year.

Two weeks ago against Virginia Tech, he was a top target with Michael Mayer still nursing an injury.

The Irish quarterbacks have plenty of confidence in their captain.

“He’s just a veteran player,” head coach Brian Kelly said. “He’s in a position at the slot that gets matched up quite a bit with linebackers. It’s the nature of the position. We were playing without our best offensive player in Michael Mayer against Virginia Tech, so he got targeted quite a bit in that game. The optics were such that it was that way. . .I just think Davis was targeted quite a bit the Virginia Tech game maybe because of the situation.”

Davis said that in the huddle prior to the game-winning drive against Virginia Tech that there was nothing but confidence in everyone’s eyes.

