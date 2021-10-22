Advertisement

4 die in Washington state shooting

By KING staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Four people are dead after a shooting in Tacoma, Washington, Thursday night.

The first 911 calls came in around 4:30 p.m. The shots were fired in a dense residential neighborhood.

“Well, we heard what sounded like fireworks going off. My daughter’s fiancé ran in telling everybody get down. Somebody’s shooting across the street, so immediately, boom, we all hit down,” said Greg Riemersma, who lives just feet away.

Tacoma police rushed to the scene and found two females and a male dead. It all happened outdoors.

“The shooting started in an alley west of Everett Street, and part of the scene transferred to the front of the residence,” said officer Wendy Haddow.

Paramedics rushed a fourth victim, a male, to a hospital, where he later died.

Lister Elementary School, which is right across the street, went into lockdown while police searched for the shooter.

They cannot yet say what led to the shooting, which left neighbors in shock.

“(It’s) one of the most horrible things that I’ve seen in a long time in this neighborhood,” Riemersma said.

Including these deaths, Tacoma has seen 27 homicides this year.

Copyright 2021 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 131,000 people will die of lung cancer this year. But now, a new drug is adding years...
Medical Moment: New drug destroys lung cancer
Marshall County Humane Society responds to animal hoarding case in Plymouth
Shocking case of animal hoarding leaves local shelter overwhelmed
Protestors are outraged as Alyssa Shepherd -- convicted of killing 3 kids in a Fulton County...
Woman who killed 3 kids in bus crash could be released early just in time for Christmas
Halloween 2021: Official Trick-or-Treat times across Michiana
A water main break in Benton Harbor leaves many in the city without water.
UPDATE: Benton Harbor water main Break repaired, use of bottled water to continue

Latest News

Four people are dead after a shooting in east Tacoma Thursday evening.
4 killed in Washington state shooting
Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese speaks during a news conference in Mariposa, Calif.,...
Sheriff says family on California hike died of extreme heat
Jonathan Gerrish, Ellen Chung and their daughter Miju died as a result of extreme heat,...
Cause of death revealed for family found dead on Calif. hiking trail
Governor DeSantis called a Special Session Thursday for state lawmakers to deal with COVID...
EXPLAINER: Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one?