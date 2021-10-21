Woman who killed 3 kids in bus crash could be released early just in time for Christmas

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WNDU) - Protesters led by Britany Ingle, the mother of 9-year-old Alivia Stahl, and six-year-old twin Mason and Xzavier Ingle, are fighting back against the early release of the very woman who killed all three of her kids, Alyssa Shepard.

“To the woman who killed my children, if you think my kids are beneath you, you’re dead wrong,” Ingle said Thursday.

Fulton County Prosecutor Mike Marrs says Shepherd, who was sentence to four years in prison just last year, was able to complete a bible study course through the Department of Corrections that is now allowed her to shave six months off of her original sentence.

“We were notified about ten days ago that she had received a Department of Corrections time-cut for taking a class called ‘Plus Faith 2.0: Criminal Lifestyle, Attitudes & Behavior’”, Marrs says.

Shepherd’s original release wasn’t until September 22, 2022. That date is now being moved up March 2022.

However, Marrs says Shepherd could now be released as early as this December through a “Community Transition Program”.

“As far as this community transition, probation makes a recommendation and I believe they are recommending that it will be granted because she has complied,” Marrs says.

Mars says the program could shave an additional 60-90 days off of her sentence allowing her the chance to be home for Christmas with her kids. It is an opportunity both he and Brittany Ingle say Shepherd does not deserve.

“You wanting a shorter sentence, you act as if their lived didn’t matter. You are saying to us, our family, the community, the nation that their lives didn’t matter,” Ingle says.

“This case has been a tragic case, worst case I have ever been involved in and it continues to be. We can’t bring the kids back so there is no justice but her doing time in jail is important to the family and to the state.

Moving forward, Marrs says a motion is being filled Thursday against Shephard’s early release.

A decision on that motion is expected to be made by a judge within the next 30 days to either allow Shepard to get out of prison by December 20th, or make her wait until March 2022 to be released.

Either way, when Shepard is released, she will have served less than 75 percent of her original sentence.

