Advertisement

Water main break leaves much of Benton Harbor without water

By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, a water main break leaves the majority of Benton Harbor without water.

The Berrien County Health Department says the break happened around 4:00 PM, resulting in a system-wide loss of water pressure across the city.

Benton Harbor’s Mayor, Marcus Muhammad, says about 85% of homes were impacted.

“This is the primary water main that connects the water filtration plant to our water tower and it also infuses water to all of the other arteries and veins throughout the city,” Muhammad said. “We have 30,000 cases of water coming into the city weekly. We are still on cord with the distribution sites.”

At this time, it is anticipated that water service will be restored within a day.

Per the health department:

City water customers have previously been recommended to use bottled water, and should continue to use bottled water for cooking, drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, rinsing foods, and mixing powdered infant formula at this time, as well as after water is restored. After the water pressure is restored, residents should flush the water taps for 5 minutes before using the water for washing hands, showering or bathing.

Free bottled water is being made available to City of Benton Harbor residents through pick up locations as well as by home delivery. Bottled water is available on Thursday, October 21st from 8:00am to 10:00am at the Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency (331 Miller Street, Benton Harbor) and from 8:00am to 10:00am at Benton Harbor High School (870 Colfax, Benton Harbor).

Water trucks will also be available at these locations for residents to obtain larger quantities of water using their own containers for household use, including washing, bathing, and flushing toilets. Residents who cannot make one of the distribution sites and are in need of emergency water delivery should call the Berrien County Health Department hotline at 1-800-815-5485 or 2-1-1.

These precautionary actions are being taken due to the potential for bacteria to enter the water safety after a loss of water pressure. Bacteria are generally not harmful and are common throughout our environment, but a failure of pressure can allow disease causing bacteria to enter the tap water. To assure that the water quality meets state drinking water standards for bacteria and safety can be assured, testing will be conducted after pressure is restored.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A South Bend police officer has been charged after he was accused of having an inappropriate...
South Bend police officer charged after being accused of inappropriate relationship with 16-year-old
One person killed in Elkhart County crash
A driver who seriously injured a pedestrian in a hit and run accident in South Bend was turned...
Hit & run suspect arrested
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
4-month-old Keaton Crull is battling a rare genetic condition called SMA Type 0.
South Bend baby battles rare disease, parents fight for life-changing treatment

Latest News

Many Benton Harbor Area Schools cancelling class due to water main outbreak
Many Benton Harbor Area Schools cancelling class due to water main break
A water main break in Benton Harbor leaves many in the city without water.
Water main break leaves many in Benton Harbor without water
Community leaders sounded off while addressing South Bend’s gun violence at a press conference...
Community leaders angry, call for action following recent South Bend shootings
A South Bend Police officer has his day in court after facing several charges of sexual...
SBPD officer facing charges of sexual misconduct with a minor