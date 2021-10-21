Water main break leaves much of Benton Harbor without water

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, a water main break leaves the majority of Benton Harbor without water.

The Berrien County Health Department says the break happened around 4:00 PM, resulting in a system-wide loss of water pressure across the city.

Benton Harbor’s Mayor, Marcus Muhammad, says about 85% of homes were impacted.

“This is the primary water main that connects the water filtration plant to our water tower and it also infuses water to all of the other arteries and veins throughout the city,” Muhammad said. “We have 30,000 cases of water coming into the city weekly. We are still on cord with the distribution sites.”

At this time, it is anticipated that water service will be restored within a day.

Per the health department:

City water customers have previously been recommended to use bottled water, and should continue to use bottled water for cooking, drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, rinsing foods, and mixing powdered infant formula at this time, as well as after water is restored. After the water pressure is restored, residents should flush the water taps for 5 minutes before using the water for washing hands, showering or bathing.

Free bottled water is being made available to City of Benton Harbor residents through pick up locations as well as by home delivery. Bottled water is available on Thursday, October 21st from 8:00am to 10:00am at the Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency (331 Miller Street, Benton Harbor) and from 8:00am to 10:00am at Benton Harbor High School (870 Colfax, Benton Harbor).

Water trucks will also be available at these locations for residents to obtain larger quantities of water using their own containers for household use, including washing, bathing, and flushing toilets. Residents who cannot make one of the distribution sites and are in need of emergency water delivery should call the Berrien County Health Department hotline at 1-800-815-5485 or 2-1-1.

These precautionary actions are being taken due to the potential for bacteria to enter the water safety after a loss of water pressure. Bacteria are generally not harmful and are common throughout our environment, but a failure of pressure can allow disease causing bacteria to enter the tap water. To assure that the water quality meets state drinking water standards for bacteria and safety can be assured, testing will be conducted after pressure is restored.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.