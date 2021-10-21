South Bend Farmers Market gears up for holiday season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Farmers Market is gearing up for the holiday season.

Right now, vendors are selling everything from pumpkins to apple cider, to turkeys and caramel apples.

Fall and Christmas wreaths will start coming in soon.

“These are the things you don’t find at the store, the little special homemade items,” said Diania Franks, the market manager. “Shop local. Support the local farmers, the local vendors. That’s important to our community. It brings back to us the community.”

The South Bend Farmers market is open Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

