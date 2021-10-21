Advertisement

Silver Alert declared for 41-year-old Claypool man

David Metzger, 41, is missing out of Kosciusko County
David Metzger, 41, is missing out of Kosciusko County(Indiana State Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYPOOL, Ind. (WNDU) - A Silver Alert has been declared for 41-year-old David Metzger. The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department says he is a white male, 6 feet tall, 210 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, and last seen wearing a red and orange striped short sleeve shirt and dark colored pants.

David is missing from Claypool and was last seen on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 3 a.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on David Metzger, contact the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department at 574-267-5667 or 911.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A South Bend police officer has been charged after he was accused of having an inappropriate...
South Bend police officer charged after being accused of inappropriate relationship with 16-year-old
One person killed in Elkhart County crash
A driver who seriously injured a pedestrian in a hit and run accident in South Bend was turned...
Hit & run suspect arrested
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
4-month-old Keaton Crull is battling a rare genetic condition called SMA Type 0.
South Bend baby battles rare disease, parents fight for life-changing treatment

Latest News

Many Benton Harbor Area Schools cancelling class due to water main outbreak
Many Benton Harbor Area Schools cancelling class due to water main break
A water main break in Benton Harbor leaves many in the city without water.
Water main break leaves much of Benton Harbor without water
A water main break in Benton Harbor leaves many in the city without water.
Water main break leaves many in Benton Harbor without water
Community leaders sounded off while addressing South Bend’s gun violence at a press conference...
Community leaders angry, call for action following recent South Bend shootings