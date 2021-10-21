Silver Alert declared for 41-year-old Claypool man

CLAYPOOL, Ind. (WNDU) - A Silver Alert has been declared for 41-year-old David Metzger. The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department says he is a white male, 6 feet tall, 210 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, and last seen wearing a red and orange striped short sleeve shirt and dark colored pants.

David is missing from Claypool and was last seen on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 3 a.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on David Metzger, contact the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department at 574-267-5667 or 911.

