Shocking case of animal hoarding leaves local shelter overwhelmed

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marshall County Humane Society was called to a home in Plymouth this week for a case of animal hoarding, and what the team saw completely shocked them.

Over a dozen dogs were seen running in and out of the home, the condition of which, was unlivable.

“And we are, we’re just in shock and that’s why I think we need to concentrate on helping people with mental health issues because even, there’s signs, that I didn’t even know the signs until I Googled them last night and I posted them on my page, a link to that, because those signs are there,” said Nancy Cox, the Director of the Marshall County Humane Society.

Animal hoarders are typically reported by neighbors because of smells coming from the home.

However, this time, that was not the case.

Neighbors instead reported dogs running wild in the yard after believing the owner to have moved.

When Cox and her team arrived at the house, they couldn’t believe what they saw. Cox tells us that it was so bad inside of the home that the owner was living in a mobile home in the yard.

“And you open it up and there’s all these dogs and they’re wild. I mean they’re running around wild and they’re going in and out of that house and so we look in the garage and we’re like ‘Oh my God,’’’ said Cox.

Animal hoarding is a mental illness in which a person keeps more animals than usual as domestic pets, without the ability to properly house or care for them, while denying this inability.

If you suspect a person is hoarding animals you should contact your local humane society.

The Marshall County Humane Society is a smaller shelter, so these dogs will be going to various rescues to help them find proper homes.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.