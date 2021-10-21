Much Cooler Through the Weekend, A Shower Possible

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and much cooler than the past few days. After a cold front moved through during the morning hours, cooler air is filtering in. Highs hovering in the middle to upper 50s throughout the afternoon. It will be breezy at times, winds gusting to 25 miles per hour at times. Isolated showers during the afternoon, mainly light. High of 58.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Few isolated showers later while remaining mostly cloudy. Turning chilly late in the evening. Low of 41.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a few isolated lake enhanced rain showers. Staying cool but calm for much of the day. High of 56.

SATURDAY: Another very fall-like day. Highs in the middle to upper 50s with more sunshine on tap. That is good news for anyone heading out to tailgate or to the Notre Dame and USC game on Saturday evening. It will turn chilly later in the evening, but overall, a very nice day for some football! High of 58.

LONG RANGE: Sunday begins dry with increasing clouds. Solid cloud cover and increasing rain chances by the afternoon. Models are jumping on board for periods of heavy rain possible across Michiana between Sunday and Monday. Depending on the position of the front we could see anywhere for a half inch of rain up to a few inches of rain. Keep checking back for the latest on our next chance for soaking rain as we head into the weekend!

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.