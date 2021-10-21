Mighty Maddy: Irish expecting continued success from sophomore forward

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s basketball team is inching closer to the season and they’re looking for Maddy Westbeld to have just as successful of a season.

Last year, the forward averaged more than 15 points a game, 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

She was the only freshman in the country to do so.

Westbeld is the reigning ACC Rookie of the year and this year could be adding more titles to her resume.

“The sky is the limit for Maddy,” head coach Niele Ivey said. “You know the fact that she came in with a college body with the confidence that she had to step in every game, led us in scoring and wanting to lead us in scoring, I thought that was tremendous last year. I think this year you’re going to see the same consistency. What I really want is just the word consistent. I want her to kind of be able to do what she did last year, continue to grow in different areas. She has the experience now. She knows that she’s going to be somebody that I’m going to call on and lean on and she’s not afraid of the big moment. And so that’s what you’re going to see is a lot of consistency from her.”

Westbeld worked hard over the summer to improve.

“Definitely focusing on the mental aspect of the game,” Westbeld said. “Trying to be a student of the game. Watching a lot of film. Getting a lot of different perspectives that I don’t get playing on the court.”

Ivey also said she expected Westbeld to be one of the top leaders for the Irish this season

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.