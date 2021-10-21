Advertisement

Many Benton Harbor Area Schools cancelling class due to water main break

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor Area Schools superintendent Andraé Townsel, Ed.D. announced via Facebook Wednesday night that many BHAS schools will cancel class Thursday due to a water main break affecting a majority of the city. A portion of the post reads:

The Discovery Enrichment Center, Martin Luther King Jr., Fair Plain East Elementary, Fair Plain Middle School, Benton Harbor High School, and the Career and Alternative Pathways in Education Center (CAPE) will not have class on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

Although Fair Plain East Elementary and Fair Plain Middle School may have water, many students and educators reside in the city of Benton Harbor. Therefore, those schools will be closed as well.

We anticipate school resuming on Friday, October 22, 2021.

