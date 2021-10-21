Kinexus Group talks workforce trends in Southwest Michigan

BERRIEN COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) -New details on the latest labor trends in Southwest Michigan.

Kinexus Group reviewed the latest workforce numbers in Berrien, Cass, and Van Buren counties and shared their findings during Thursday’s virtual media round table.

The latest numbers from August show the labor force in Southwest Michigan is still below pre-pandemic numbers and shrunk even lower between July and August.

But they said the long-term trends in the region’s unemployment are what they find most concerning.

The workforce in these three counties added up to 143,000 people at the end of 2010.

That number got lower and lower throughout the past decade, sitting now at just below 130,000.

While the number of workers is shrinking, the number of job opportunities went up by nearly four percent in the last thirty days.

A speaker on the panel said these numbers add up to a serious need for more workers.

“That’s really a troubling statistic for us. We’ve talked about the big three issues, and that’s really where those big three issues come into play. Whether its ‘do we need more technical education’, ‘do we need to make sure we’re attracting young families and young people back to the community’, [the answer is] yes, yes,yes,” said Kinexus Group Vice President of PR and Gov. Affairs Al Pscholka.

The discussion that included Southwest Michigan’s director for Michigan Works Lily Brewer highlighted soft skills as some of the most sought-after traits in new employees.

Examples of these are personality traits like time management, teamwork, critical thinking, and conflict resolution.

Brewer says these skills mean a lot to employers because they’re useful in a wide range of roles and can’t be taught like most technical skills.

“There’s a lot of things you can train an individual to do once you have them in front of you, so those skills can be learned, but you can’t teach the soft skills,” said Michigan Works Executive Director for Berrien, Cass, Van Buren counties Lily Brewer

Michigan Works says they have resources they want to share with job seekers and employers alike on their website.

