Free COVID-19 testing available at Pierre Moran Park Pavilion

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you need to get tested for COVID-19, you can get tested for free at the Pierre Moran Park Pavilion, which is located at 119 W. Wolf Ave. in Elkhart.

The testing site is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, it’s open from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

No appointment is needed, and no ID or insurance is required. The site is only offering polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for the time being, but officials say rapid tests are coming to the site soon.

For more information on testing sites, visit coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.