Fla. dog breeder gets into shootout in driveway over stolen puppies

By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST PARK, Fla. (Gray News) – A Florida woman was involved in a shootout Monday night after she was robbed of her pricey exotic dogs.

The woman said she was in fear for her and her girlfriend’s lives and forced to fire after a group of young males – said by law enforcement to be juveniles – started shooting at her.

The three teens, who can be seen in the woman’s Ring video, went to her West Park home around 7:30 that night.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, breeds exotic dogs, and she figured the group was there to inquire about them.

She noticed something seemed a bit off, and asked, “What the hell is going on right here?”

“As soon as I turned around, that’s when he grabbed me and then his boys got all frantic,” she said.

One of the teens grabbed the woman, holding her at gunpoint, and then there was a struggle.

“As soon as I turned around, the other guy that was standing here went to put his arm around me, put the gun to my head, and then I started screaming, trying to wiggle myself out,” she said.

The woman’s girlfriend said: “They were trying to drag her out, I don’t know for what reason. They had her by her neck, trying to drag her out with the gun to her head.”

The trio took off with two micro-bully puppies, worth about $4,000 each.

The group didn’t leave quietly. They shot at the woman, and that’s when she grabbed her gun.

The woman’s Ring video shows her ducking behind her car for cover as she exchanges gunfire with the group.

“I would have done anything to protect my girlfriend and my home, and my biggest goal was to just make sure she was OK and we live to see tomorrow,” she said.

Investigators said the woman was defending her home, and she’s not facing any charges.

Deputies said there were four suspects involved. The fourth was waiting in the getaway car.

WPLG reports that two suspects, both 16 years old, have been arrested so far, according to authorities.

The woman’s stolen dogs have not been located.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. WPLG via CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

