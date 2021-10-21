Advertisement

Fall has arrived...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FALL-LIKE FINALLY... It’s taken a while to get into Fall this year, but we’re finally getting there. I don’t see any 70s coming our way again for the rest of October. To go along with the chill, we’ll see scattered showers this evening, and widespread rain Sunday afternoon into Monday. Sandwiched in between will be a nice Saturday, with partly sunny skies...

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and chillier...an evening shower in some areas. Low: 41, Wind: N 7-14

Friday: Colder start, otherwise chilly with clouds and a little sunshine. Slight chance for a shower. High: 54, Wind: Var 3-6

Friday night: Partly cloudy and a bit colder. Low: 39

Saturday: Partly sunny and cool. High: 56

