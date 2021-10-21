Advertisement

Bill Clinton, on the mend, ‘touched by outpouring of support’

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHAPPAQUA, N.Y. (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton released a video on Wednesday, saying he is on the road to recovery after being hospitalized in Southern California for six days to treat an infection unrelated to COVID-19.

Clinton, 75, who arrived Sunday at his home in New York, said he was glad to be back home, and that he was “so touched by the outpouring of support” he received while hospitalized last week.

An aide to the former president said Clinton had a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream but was on the mend and never went into septic shock, a potentially life-threatening condition.

Clinton also thanked the doctors and nurses at the University of California Irvine Medical Center in Orange, Calif.

In the years since Clinton left the White House in 2001, he has faced health scares. In 2004, he underwent quadruple bypass surgery after experiencing prolonged chest pains and shortness of breath. He returned to the hospital for surgery for a partially collapsed lung in 2005, and in 2010 he had a pair of stents implanted in a coronary artery.

He responded by embracing a largely vegan diet that saw him lose weight and report improved health.

