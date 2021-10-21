Benton Harbor water main repaired Thursday

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The water is flowing once again in Benton Harbor where a break in a main caused an extended outage.

City residents had already stopped drinking tap water due to lead problems, so they were used to lining up at distribution sites to get bottles of water.

As the day started, circumstances were such that buckets of water were also needed to compensate for taps gone dry.

“We need water to be flushed and be sanitized, so when I heard that the fire department was offering water for that purpose we immediately ran to Home Depot and got our buckets and came here so that we could be able to do what we need to do until things are better,” said Lisa Gorman-Burton as she visited the distribution site at Benton Harbor High School. “I have five buckets of water, five, I guess those are five gallon and my daughter is here to help me. I want her to see what it’s like in hard times and how we can take lemons and make lemonade.”

A man called “Big Soul” pushed a utility cart six blocks to get four gallon-sized containers filled at the high school site.

“Yeah, I brought my own buggy here today to show you all that disability people can go out there and get what they need,” he told 16 News Now.

A woman who identified herself as Jasmine arrived somewhat frustrated, saying “You can’t wash, you can’t wash your dishes, can’t take a bath at home, but you know we have family in the area so we’ll go to family member’s houses to take a shower tonight.”

Perhaps that was not necessary as the broken main was repaired by about 2:00 p.m. when the city started recharging the system.

