Advertisement

Benton Harbor water main repaired Thursday

By Mark Peterson
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The water is flowing once again in Benton Harbor where a break in a main caused an extended outage.

City residents had already stopped drinking tap water due to lead problems, so they were used to lining up at distribution sites to get bottles of water.

As the day started, circumstances were such that buckets of water were also needed to compensate for taps gone dry.

“We need water to be flushed and be sanitized, so when I heard that the fire department was offering water for that purpose we immediately ran to Home Depot and got our buckets and came here so that we could be able to do what we need to do until things are better,” said Lisa Gorman-Burton as she visited the distribution site at Benton Harbor High School. “I have five buckets of water, five, I guess those are five gallon and my daughter is here to help me. I want her to see what it’s like in hard times and how we can take lemons and make lemonade.”

A man called “Big Soul” pushed a utility cart six blocks to get four gallon-sized containers filled at the high school site.

“Yeah, I brought my own buggy here today to show you all that disability people can go out there and get what they need,” he told 16 News Now.

A woman who identified herself as Jasmine arrived somewhat frustrated, saying “You can’t wash, you can’t wash your dishes, can’t take a bath at home, but you know we have family in the area so we’ll go to family member’s houses to take a shower tonight.”

Perhaps that was not necessary as the broken main was repaired by about 2:00 p.m. when the city started recharging the system.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A South Bend police officer has been charged after he was accused of having an inappropriate...
South Bend police officer charged after being accused of inappropriate relationship with 16-year-old
One person killed in Elkhart County crash
A driver who seriously injured a pedestrian in a hit and run accident in South Bend was turned...
Hit & run suspect arrested
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Halloween 2021: Official Trick-or-Treat times across Michiana

Latest News

Protestors are outraged as Alyssa Shepherd -- convicted of killing 3 kids in a Fulton County...
Family outraged by early release for woman in deadly bus stop crash
Faucets are once again working in Benton Harbor after a water main break there left sinks and...
Water main break fixed in Benton Harbor
Marshall County Humane Society responds to animal hoarding case in Plymouth
Shocking case of animal hoarding leaves local shelter overwhelmed
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast