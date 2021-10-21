Advertisement

500 packs of socks donated to Camp Millhouse

By Jack Springgate
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) -Tradehome Shoes celebrates a century in business by giving back to communities that kept them running all these years.

Mishawaka’s Tradehome Shoes dropped off 500 packs of socks at Camp Millhouse as part of their ‘Trade at Home, Give at Home’ program.

The program brings Tradehome stores across the country together with their local charities.

Tradehome Shoes at the UP mall and Camp Millhouse partnered for the past eight months, with the shoe store donating a pack of socks for every pack sold.

The store manager says they chose this partnership knowing it will impact more than just Millhouse campers.

“They have ties to South Bend Schools, other charities and so many different things. With this many socks, I don’t know if we have that many campers on hand, so these socks are going to affect other area charities,” said Tradehome Shoe store manager Tim Wray.

This is just half of the total sock donation after the partners sold 1,000 packs during the campaign.

