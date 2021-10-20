Advertisement

Sorokin stops 39, Islanders beat Blackhawks 4-1 for 1st win

Chicago Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton talks to players during a timeout in the third period...
Chicago Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton talks to players during a timeout in the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Ilya Sorokin made 39 saves and Oliver Wahlstrom scored twice in the third period, helping the New York Islanders beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 for their first victory of the season.

Anthony Beauvillier and Cal Clutterbuck also scored as New York improved to 1-2-0 on its opening 13-game road trip.

The Islanders don’t play their first home game at the new UBS Arena until Nov. 20.

Chicago outplayed New York for long stretches in its home opener, but remained winless during a sluggish 0-3-1 start.

