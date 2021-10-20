Pete Buttigieg addresses ongoing supply chain issues in U.S.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNDU) - Former South Bend Mayor and current Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is commenting on the supply chain issues, saying it could last into 2022 as many companies continue to struggle.

“There are no questions that these challenges will persist as long as this pandemic continues, and it’s both things going on in the U.S. because we’ve already have a brittle system that has been under invested in for decades and things happening around the world,” Buttigieg says. “If a shoe factory closes in Vietnam in September for a COVID outbreak, you are going to see the effect of that at the mall in December or January.”

Meanwhile, the National Guard could step in to help with the supply chain crisis. Business groups are pressing the White House to help find a solution to address the ongoing bottleneck issues.

Buttigieg says he’s not ruling out the possibility of either easing tariffs or using the National Guard to help unload cargo.

