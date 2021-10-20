Overflow Church in Benton Harbor hosting Candy Caravan Oct. 30

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Overflow Church in Benton Harbor is hosting a Candy Caravan on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Candy Caravan is a unique drive-thru trick-or-treating experience. Families are welcome to drive up, and each child will receive an already-filled bag of assorted candy. This allows for continued social distance if families are concerned.

There will also be free Biggby hot chocolate available, and there will be a virtual costume contest. Pictures will be taken of families/children on the night of the event and then posted to the church’s Facebook page for people to vote on their favorite costumes. Individual and group favorites will win prizes.

