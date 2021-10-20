Advertisement

Our warm weather is about gone...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - JACKET WEATHER FINALLY HERE... Yes, we’ve needed a jacket at times in the mornings, but basically most days have been plenty warm this fall, meaning “no jacket needed”. That is definitely changing as you can see in my 10 day forecast. We even have a chance for a light frost over the weekend if we get a clear and calm night. Showers are also likely at times, starting tonight...

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy with showers at times. Low: 54, Wind: S 8-16

Thursday: Variably cloudy, breezy and chilly...an afternoon shower is possible. High: 58, Wind: W 10-20

Thursday night: Evening shower possible, then even chillier. Low: 41

Friday: Chilly with clouds and some sunshine. High: 56

