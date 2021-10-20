One person killed in Elkhart County crash
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man is dead after a crash in Elkhart County.
Sergio Salazar, 28, was driving north on U.S. 33 south of CR 33 just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. That’s when he passed a vehicle on the shoulder and lost control of his car.
Salazar’s vehicle slid sideways in front of an SUV, causing a collision. The passenger side of the car was compressed into the driver’s side, killing Salazar.
The Elkhart County Crash Team is investigating.
Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.