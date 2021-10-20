Advertisement

One hurt in South Bend shooting

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is hurt after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in South Bend.

Police say it happened in an alley in the area of Lincolnway East and Ottawa Court just before 4 p.m.

An unidentified male was shot in the leg. His injuries are said to be non-life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

An investigation is underway.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A South Bend police officer has been charged after he was accused of having an inappropriate...
South Bend police officer charged after being accused of inappropriate relationship with 16-year-old
A driver who seriously injured a pedestrian in a hit and run accident in South Bend was turned...
Hit & run suspect arrested
According to Mishawaka Police Division Chief Dan Gebo, Jarvis Redding, 42, was involved in an...
Mishawaka murder victim was involved in argument before being shot inside home, police say
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
When our crews arrived, South Bend Police told us they were called to the school about a gas...
Police respond to fights, gas leak at Clay High School

Latest News

Seth wants to find a permanent home where he can be safe and live his dreams of helping others...
Wednesday’s Child: Seth seeks new family
Seth wants to find a permanent home where he can be safe and live his dreams of helping others...
Wednesday's Child: Seth seeks a new family
The Indiana State Board of Animal Health is asking you to keep pet safety in mind when planning...
Halloween safety tips for pets
The Indiana State Board of Animal Health is asking you to keep pet safety in mind when planning...
Halloween safety tips for pets
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Our warm weather is about gone...