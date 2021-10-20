One hurt in South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is hurt after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in South Bend.

Police say it happened in an alley in the area of Lincolnway East and Ottawa Court just before 4 p.m.

An unidentified male was shot in the leg. His injuries are said to be non-life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

An investigation is underway.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.