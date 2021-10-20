One hurt in South Bend shooting
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is hurt after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in South Bend.
Police say it happened in an alley in the area of Lincolnway East and Ottawa Court just before 4 p.m.
An unidentified male was shot in the leg. His injuries are said to be non-life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
An investigation is underway.
