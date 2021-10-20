Advertisement

Notre Dame football players well rested after bye week

By Megan Smedley
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame football is back in action this week and the players are well rested after their break.

It’s the midway point in the season but the Irish have pretty much been non stop since the beginning of August.

“It was good,” captain and safety Kyle Hamilton said. “Everybody kind of did their own thing. Some people went home. Some people visiting friends. Some people stayed here. Right at the six game mark, I think it was important for us to all have a mental and physical break. I think we really needed it. I think we’re uh. obviously we lost to Cincinnati but I think we’re sitting pretty well at 5-1 coming out after the bye week. I think that only charges us up to go 6-0 going forward.”

The break gave the players some more time to work their way back from nagging injuries including Michael Mayer and Tyler Buchner.

Players are feeling well rested and ready to kick off the second half of the season.

“It was good,” defensive lineman Howard Cross III said. “It was good to have some time off to rest the legs and get back in the swing of things. I mean like everybody else when we came back like you can feel how fresh everybody’s legs were so it was a good break.”

Notre Dame welcomes back their rival USC to South Bend, this Saturday night at 730 right here on WNDU.

