Mothers speak out against violence in South Bend

By Monica Murphy
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police said there have been 15 deadly shootings so far this year.

Just last week two women lost their lives days apart.

Now community leaders are calling for change, saying enough is enough.

“My heart hurts. My heart hurts. It’s like ‘oh God not another one,’” said Founder of Mamas Against Violence Bobbie Woods.

“We are tired of our mothers hurting. We are tired of mothers burying their children. We are tired of seeing mothers cry,” said Vice President of Mamas Against Violence Rose Redding.

Mamas Against Violence was founded in 2003 in response to the homicides and violence in the city.

“After losing my son Terrill Woods in 2003 to the Burger King downtown right up the street from where we are sitting,” said Woods.

Redding’s two sons were also murdered - one in 1994 and the other in 2000.

“Being a part of Mamas Against Violence has helped me a whole lot. Being around other women who have experienced the same thing I have experienced,” Redding said.

The group offers emotional support and prayer to other grieving mothers and families who are experiencing the same loss.

“I understand. I know that pain. I’ve been there,” Woods said.

They are bringing the community together this Saturday to put an end to the violence.

There will be a prayer service at WUBS radio station on Lincolnway West from 12 p.m. -1 p.m.

 “As women of faith, God is calling us to come forward and begin to cry out for our community,” Woods said.

Meantime, these moms have a message for those out there tempted to pull the trigger.

“Think about the mother you are leaving behind...She is affected. She has a lifetime sentence...Your mother is left to feel every bit of the pain,” Redding said.

The event is open to anyone.

