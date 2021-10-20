Meteor Seen Over Mishawaka Tuesday Night

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Late on Tuesday evening Jay Pock was out and about in Mishawaka when he saw a meteor streak across the sky. He took this incredible video to document the meteor. Jay was in Mishawaka and looking North at just about 12:30am early Wednesday morning. He also stated that it lasted for about a minute before he lost sight of the meteor.

Normally these are very quick, lasting a few seconds at most. Those are likely the very small meteors. This was a bit larger and therefore as it was falling through earths atmosphere, it took a bit longer to burn up or get lost on the horizon. This made for a very amazing sight for those that saw this fireball last night.

This meteor comes at a time when we are in the peak of one of our yearly meteors showers. Each year the Orionid Meteor Shower can be seen across the Northern Hemisphere between October and November. This is when earth passes through a part of the solar system that has dust and fragments from Halley’s Comet... Yeah Halley’s Comet! These fragments fall through earths atmosphere creating amazing streaks in the night sky each year. This year the peak of the Orionid Meteor Shower is tonight, the evening of October 20th to October 21st.

Normally we would be able to see about 20 meteors per hour in very good viewing conditions. Unfortunately, this year comes with a few challenges. The first is that the Hunter’s Moon is full this evening, that means the sky will be very bright from the full moons glow. The second challenge is that we have clouds increasing ahead of some rain showers.

While you may not be able to observe the peak of the meteor shower, the Orionid Meteor Shower will continue into November! There is always a chance to head out on a clear, dark evening and see a few meteors streak across the sky!

