Medical Moment: Nutcracker Syndrome

Lower back pain, fatigue, and nausea. Symptoms that could be caused by any number of illnesses, but they’re also the hallmark signs of a serious condition called nutcracker syndrome -- where the veins in the lower abdomen are squeezed and restrict blood flow.

35-year-old Kristine Sohn and her husband Eric met in 8th-grade science class. The middle school sweethearts are now partners in life and as church volunteers rehabbing homes after natural disasters.

But for more than ten years, Kristine often felt fatigue or pain in her side and back. Then, two years ago, new symptoms that were even more troubling.

“For about six months I was experiencing blood in the urine,” she recalls.

Her husband, Eric, adds, “By the time blood in the urine became an issue we had already dealt with so many other things that it was one of those, okay, well now we have a clue that we could start looking towards.”

Kristine was referred to vascular surgeon, Kurtis Kim. Dr. Kim diagnosed Kristine with Nutcracker Syndrome, a condition where abdominal arteries squeeze the vein leading to the kidneys.

To relieve the pressure, Dr. Kim threaded a small tube through a catheter into Kristine’s abdomen to perform what’s called extra-vascular stenting.

“The stent, or graft that goes outside of the vein, so that the compression, whatever is compressing, it is lifted up,” explains Dr. Kim.

Just eight weeks later, Kristine and Eric were once again teamed up on rooftops.

In addition to Nutcracker Syndrome, Dr. Kim also diagnosed Kristine with an additional vein compression condition called May-Thurner Syndrome. She received additional treatment for that condition.

