Local shelters at capacity during National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for a furry friend to add to your family, now is the time to adopt.

October is National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month.

16 Morning News Now stopped by Pet Refuge to see all the sweet pups available for adoption.

Right now, our local shelters are at capacity, and they need help.

“There are so many dogs in our community that need homes,” said Pat Comer, president of Pet Refuge. “I mean, all of our shelters here in the city are full. And we’re all working really really hard to find great homes with the dogs that we have in our shelters.”

And while it is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, there are plenty of cats looking for homes too.

If you’re interested in adopting at Pet Refuge or would like to learn more, call (574) 231-1122 or click here.

