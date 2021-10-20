Halloween safety tips for pets

(WNDU) - The Indiana State Board of Animal Health is asking you to keep pet safety in mind when planning Halloween festivities.

A few tips:

- Keep candy away from pets, especially chocolate!

- Keep lit candles and jack-o-lanterns away from pets as well.

- Show pets costumes before Halloween so they can get used to it.

- Keep glow sticks and glow jewelry away from pets.

- Keep pets away from trick-or-treaters ---- if they have a tendency to bite.

- Keep pets inside during trick or treating.

