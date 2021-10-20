First Alert Forecast: Mostly Sunny and Warm Wednesday, Showers and Much Cooler by Thursday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: Sunny and cool to begin the day. Highs back into the 70s ahead of a cold front which brings showers by evening. Clouds increase into the afternoon. A few spotty showers around by dinner time. High of 72.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers just ahead of the cold front. The front will bring some breezy conditions along with a line of scattered showers, some of which could be heavier. Staying cloudy and cooling down by Thursday. Low of 54.

THURSDAY: Clouds and some sun during the day. Highs drop into the 60s during the afternoon. We keep it mostly cloudy with chances of scattered showers throughout the day. High of 60.

FRIDAY: Staying mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance for some light showers throughout much of the day. Friday Night Football looks pretty dry as they system begins to pull out of the region by then. High of 56.

LONG RANGE: Saturday looks like we could see mostly dry conditions. The Notre Dame versus USC game is going to be dry but turning chilly by the 4th quarter. More rain looks to move in by Sunday and Monday. Some of which could be on the heavy side. Keep checking back for the latest details!

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, October 19th, 2021

Tuesday’s High: 74

Tuesday’s Low: 48

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.