Elkhart County ranked in poll for best emerging housing markets

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart has long been known as the RV capital of the world.

Now it’s being touted as having the nation’s best emerging housing market.

The Wall Street journal and realtor.com released a new index of emerging housing markets and Elkhart Indiana stood at number one.

One of the things the housing study took into account is the economic vitality of each city.

Today in Elkhart, start-up RV parts supplier Ranger Distribution Inc., started a plant expansion.

“We’ve been around two years. We actually though this building would last us at least three,” said Ranger CEO John Curran. “But we’re very happy to have outgrown it quickly.

“It means the industry is very good, the RV industry is very good.”

“And the metrics they used were one, appreciation for investment, and two, more square footage, and more outdoor space available, and then, quality of life,” said Ind. Rep. Doug Miller, (R) Goshen.

Rep. Miller spent more than 40 years as a residential construction contractor.

Elkhart’s designation as the best place to buy a home comes at a time when good homes are hard to find. There are just 116-being offered today in all of Elkhart County.

“The good thing about it is, if you’re a seller, obviously you’re getting top dollar. And if you’re a buyer, you’re just extremely frustrated because there’s so many people competing for the same house. And so you might have 10 people writing offers, and you get offers that are $10, $20, $30,000 over ask and there are buyers aren’t even getting those, they’re still bidding over that,” said Nate Roll with Rock Auctioneer and Real Estate.

Although Roll adds that homes here are uniquely affordable to a certain segment of the population—those who are not in the market for a college degree.

“A lot of these kids coming out of college, $100 ‚000, $200,000 in debt and then you’re trying to start to pay that, then try to buy a house, or a car and start a family, it’s just tough,” Roll said. “Some of the people here just come out of high school making $60,000, $70,000 a year are able to buy a house, you know, which is fabulous.”

In an earlier version of the index released in July of this year, Elkhart ranked number 13.

