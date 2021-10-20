Advertisement

COVID-19 Testing/Vaccination Strike Team available at Four Winds Field

Indiana COVID-19
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Department of Health continues to deploy a strike team for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations site Wednesdays through Saturdays at Four Winds Field from 12:00 p.m. to 8 p.m.

No appointment is necessary. Both rapid and PCR tests will be available. As for vaccines, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson will be available. There is no cost for testing or the vaccine.

For more information on COVID-19 testing or vaccine, please visit www.coronavirus.in.gov.

