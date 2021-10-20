Advertisement

$10,000 reward offered for information leading to barn fires arrest, conviction

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Four county farm bureaus are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for starting barn fires in the area.

Elkhart, Kosciusko, St. Joseph, and Marshall counties are contributing to the fund. Together, these counties have experienced at least 12 barn fires since the beginning of the year. Each one is under investigation for arson.

The property owners have not only lost their barns, but also equipment, hay, and livestock.

if you have any information, contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office at 574-891-2100.

Seth wants to find a permanent home where he can be safe and live his dreams of helping others...
Wednesday’s Child: Seth seeks new family
The Indiana State Board of Animal Health is asking you to keep pet safety in mind when planning...
Halloween safety tips for pets
