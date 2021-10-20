Advertisement

10,000 pounds of pork products recalled

Several brands of chicharrones and pork rinds are impacted by a recall.
Several brands of chicharrones and pork rinds are impacted by a recall.(Source: FSIS/USDA/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Evans Food Group is pulling more than 10,000 pounds of pork pellet products from store shelves.

These pellets make fried pork skins or pork rinds, also known as chicharrones.

The products were shipped out without benefit of inspection and sold under several brands to stores in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Washington.

The U.S. has not received any reports of adverse reactions.

Still officials say people should throw the recalled snacks away or return them to stores.

Consumers can find out more about the recall on the website Food Safety and Inspection Services.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A South Bend police officer has been charged after he was accused of having an inappropriate...
South Bend police officer charged after being accused of inappropriate relationship with 16-year-old
According to Mishawaka Police Division Chief Dan Gebo, Jarvis Redding, 42, was involved in an...
Mishawaka murder victim was involved in argument before being shot inside home, police say
A driver who seriously injured a pedestrian in a hit and run accident in South Bend was turned...
Hit & run suspect arrested
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
When our crews arrived, South Bend Police told us they were called to the school about a gas...
Police respond to fights, gas leak at Clay High School

Latest News

LIVE: Biden infrastructure, 'Build Back Better' remarks in Pennsylvania
FILE- In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, defendant Liane Shekter Smith listens during a...
Arbitrator: Official wrongly fired in Flint water scandal
FILE - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro waits for the arrival of Colombia's President Iván...
Brazil Senate report urges charging Bolsonaro over pandemic
In anticipation of a yes vote, the White House is unveiling its plan to get shots in kid's...
White House announces vaccine rollouts for kids
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Brian Laundrie: Suspected human remains found at site of Florida search, reports say