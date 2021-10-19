Warsaw Police Department Captain passes away

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Captain Clay A. Layne of the Warsaw Police Department has passed away.

Police say Capt. Layne suffered a medical emergency on Oct. 11. He died in the hospital on Tuesday.

The 52-year-old was hired by the Warsaw Police Department back in 1995. In 2008, he was promoted to sergeant. In 2020, he was promoted to the rank of captain.

Police say he was a “proven, respected leader and will be missed by all.”

He leaves behind his wife and two daughters.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.