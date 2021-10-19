Advertisement

Tips on prepping your furnace for winter

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Winter is quickly approaching, which means it won’t be long before you’re cranking the heat up in your home.

James Olesen, operations manager at Home Comfort Experts, said now is the time to turn your furnace on to make sure it’s working properly.

He said it’s also important to change your filter and replace the batteries in your thermostat.

Smelling dust for a few minutes when you first turn on the furnace for the season is completely normal.

“But if it’s more of like an electrical burning smell, something can be an issue,” said Olesen. “A motor could be going bad. It could be the smell or the noise that gives it away.”

Olesen said it’s important to make sure everything is working smoothly now, especially with natural gas prices rising this year.

“If it’s not working, we’re not as busy right now,” said Olesen. “We can get to you now really before that cold of winter kicks in and then we’re busy all day every day.”

Olesen also said now is the time to disconnect your garden hose and cover the top of your air conditioner.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were dispatched to a call for a shooting in the 600 block of East 10th Street.
Victim identified in Mishawaka fatal shooting
According to Mishawaka Police Division Chief Dan Gebo, Jarvis Redding, 42, was involved in an...
Mishawaka murder victim was involved in argument before being shot inside home, police say
One person is in critical condition after being found with what appeared to be several gunshot...
Man in critical condition following Elkhart nightclub shooting
4-year-old Judah Morgan was found dead in his biological parents' home on Oct. 11.
Vigil held at Indiana Statehouse for LaPorte Co. child homicide victim
Halloween 2021: Official Trick-or-Treat times across Michiana

Latest News

A variety of vendors will be around the trail to offer candy and treats.
3rd Annual ‘Treats on the Trail’ happening Oct. 23
New dates and times have been listed in Benton Harbor for water distribution events.
New water distribution events listed for Benton Harbor
Free bottled water distribution dates added in Benton Harbor
Free bottled water distribution dates added in Benton Harbor
Elkhart City Council discusses American Rescue Plan Act of 2021
Elkhart City Council discusses The American Rescue Plan Act and plans for distribution of funds