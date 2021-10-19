Tips on prepping your furnace for winter

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Winter is quickly approaching, which means it won’t be long before you’re cranking the heat up in your home.

James Olesen, operations manager at Home Comfort Experts, said now is the time to turn your furnace on to make sure it’s working properly.

He said it’s also important to change your filter and replace the batteries in your thermostat.

Smelling dust for a few minutes when you first turn on the furnace for the season is completely normal.

“But if it’s more of like an electrical burning smell, something can be an issue,” said Olesen. “A motor could be going bad. It could be the smell or the noise that gives it away.”

Olesen said it’s important to make sure everything is working smoothly now, especially with natural gas prices rising this year.

“If it’s not working, we’re not as busy right now,” said Olesen. “We can get to you now really before that cold of winter kicks in and then we’re busy all day every day.”

Olesen also said now is the time to disconnect your garden hose and cover the top of your air conditioner.

