Advertisement

Texas nurse convicted of killing 4 men with air injections

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Smith County Jail shows William George Davis....
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Smith County Jail shows William George Davis. Davis, a Texas nurse has been convicted of capital murder in the deaths of four patients who died after prosecutors say he injected them with air following heart surgeries. The Smith County jury deliberated for about an hour Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, before it convicted William George Davis, of Hallsville, of capital murder involving multiple victims.(Smith County Jail via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (AP) — A Texas nurse was convicted Tuesday of capital murder in the deaths of four patients who died after prosecutors say he injected them with air following heart surgeries.

The Smith County jury deliberated for about an hour before finding William George Davis, of Hallsville, guilty of capital murder involving multiple victims. Prosecutors planned to seek the death penalty during the sentencing phase, which was scheduled to start Wednesday.

Davis, 37, was accused of injecting air into the four patients’ arteries after they underwent heart surgery at the Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler in 2017 and 2018. During recovery from their surgeries, the four — John Lafferty, Ronald Clark, Christopher Greenway and Joseph Kalina — suffered unexplained neurological problems and died.

During the trial, Dr. William Yarbrough, a Dallas-area pulmonologist and professor of internal medicine, explained to the jury how injecting air into the arterial system of the brain causes brain injury and death.

Yarbrough said he was able to determine there was air in the arterial system of the victims’ brains by viewing images from brain scans — something he said he had never before observed in his decades in medicine.

He ruled out blood pressure problems or any other causes of death besides the injection of air, and said it must have happened after the surgeries because the complications occurred while the patients were in recovery.

Defense attorney Phillip Hayes told the jury that the hospital had issues and that Davis was a scapegoat who was only charged because he was there when the deaths occurred.

Prosecutor Chris Gatewood said during closing arguments that Davis “liked to kill people.” And prosecutor Jacob Putman said the hospital hadn’t changed any of its procedures and hadn’t had any similar incidents since Davis left.

___

This story was updated to correct the spelling of Jacob Putman’s last name, which had been misspelled “Putnam.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Mishawaka Police Division Chief Dan Gebo, Jarvis Redding, 42, was involved in an...
Mishawaka murder victim was involved in argument before being shot inside home, police say
Officers were dispatched to a call for a shooting in the 600 block of East 10th Street.
Victim identified in Mishawaka fatal shooting
One person is in critical condition after being found with what appeared to be several gunshot...
Man in critical condition following Elkhart nightclub shooting
4-year-old Judah Morgan was found dead in his biological parents' home on Oct. 11.
Vigil held at Indiana Statehouse for LaPorte Co. child homicide victim
Halloween 2021: Official Trick-or-Treat times across Michiana

Latest News

This comes less than a week after Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer vowed to replace all lead...
Benton Harbor declares state of emergency, ‘sound alarm’ on water crisis
ADDS FILE FOOTAGE - A woman walks past a TV screen showing a file footage of a North Korean...
N Korea confirms missile test designed for submarine launch
Irish use bye week before USC for self-reflection
Irish use bye week before USC for self-reflection
Police respond to multiple fights at Clay High School
Police respond to multiple fights at Clay High School
4-month-old Keaton Crull is battling a rare genetic condition called SMA Type 0.
South Bend baby battles rare disease, parents fight for life-changing treatment