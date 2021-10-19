Advertisement

St. Joseph County Council budget vetoed

By Mark Peterson
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County budget turned into a boomerang on Tuesday.

The council budget passed last week was unanimously vetoed today by the three members of the Board of County Commissioners for a variety of reasons.

“From my perspective, it was three things,” says Derek Dieter, St. Joseph County commissioner. “One, the basically 50 percent increase from the coroner’s office, 78 percent in autopsy. So, that doesn’t seem right to me. Also, that the prosecutor office is keeping three investigators at $71,000 apiece for a unit that doesn’t exist anymore.”

The budget also calls for pay raises for elected officials ranging from 20-to-56 percent.

The $191,000,000 spending plan now goes back to the County Council.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Mishawaka Police Division Chief Dan Gebo, Jarvis Redding, 42, was involved in an...
Mishawaka murder victim was involved in argument before being shot inside home, police say
Officers were dispatched to a call for a shooting in the 600 block of East 10th Street.
Victim identified in Mishawaka fatal shooting
One person is in critical condition after being found with what appeared to be several gunshot...
Man in critical condition following Elkhart nightclub shooting
4-year-old Judah Morgan was found dead in his biological parents' home on Oct. 11.
Vigil held at Indiana Statehouse for LaPorte Co. child homicide victim
Halloween 2021: Official Trick-or-Treat times across Michiana

Latest News

Last year’s flu season saw 7 flu-related deaths, while there were 137 in the 2019 - 2020 season.
Indiana reports state’s first flu death of the season
Indiana reports first flu death in the state of the 2021-2022 season.
First flu death reported in Indiana
Police say Capt. Layne suffered a medical emergency on Oct. 11. He died in the hospital on...
Warsaw Police Department Captain passes away
Police say Capt. Layne suffered a medical emergency on Oct. 11. He died in the hospital on...
Warsaw Police Department Captain passes away