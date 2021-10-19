St. Joseph County Council budget vetoed

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County budget turned into a boomerang on Tuesday.

The council budget passed last week was unanimously vetoed today by the three members of the Board of County Commissioners for a variety of reasons.

“From my perspective, it was three things,” says Derek Dieter, St. Joseph County commissioner. “One, the basically 50 percent increase from the coroner’s office, 78 percent in autopsy. So, that doesn’t seem right to me. Also, that the prosecutor office is keeping three investigators at $71,000 apiece for a unit that doesn’t exist anymore.”

The budget also calls for pay raises for elected officials ranging from 20-to-56 percent.

The $191,000,000 spending plan now goes back to the County Council.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.