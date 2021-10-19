Advertisement

South Carolina, UConn, Stanford women top preseason Top 25

Indiana head coach Teri Moren talks to her players during the second half of a college...
Indiana head coach Teri Moren talks to her players during the second half of a college basketball game against the Arizona in the Elite Eight round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Monday, March 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
South Carolina is ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press preseason women’s basketball poll for the second consecutive season.

UConn is No. 2. Defending national champion Stanford was third.

Maryland and North Carolina State round out the top five.

Two Big Ten teams have their best preseason ranking ever: Indiana is No. 8 and Michigan is No. 11.

There is excitement in Iowa, too: Iowa is ranked ninth and Iowa State is 12th.

Notre Dame received eight votes.

10/19/2021 5:32:09 PM (GMT -4:00)

