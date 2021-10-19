Advertisement

South Bend police officer charged after being accused of inappropriate relationship with 16-year-old

Breaking news update
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend police officer has been charged after he was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old.

On Oct. 5, the Mishawaka Police Department was contacted with allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor involving South Bend Police Officer Timothy Barber. The investigation was handed over to the Special Victims Unit.

On Tuesday, probable cause was submitted and approved by the St. Joseph County Court, where Barber was formally charged with Count I: Child Seduction, a Level 5 Felony, Count II: Child Seduction, a Level 5 Felony, Count III: Public Indecency, a Class A Misdemeanor, Count IV: Official Misconduct, a Level 6 Felony, Count V: Public Nudity, a Class B Misdemeanor, Count VI: Official Misconduct, a Level 6 Felony.

Barber was arrested in Elkhart with the assistance of the Elkhart Police Department, the Special Victims Unit and the South Bend Police Department.

Barber will be arraigned on the formal charges Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.

