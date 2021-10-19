South Bend baby battles rare disease, parents fight for life-changing treatment

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - At birth, the odds of Keaton Crull living weren’t good at all.

“They said he wouldn’t make it past the month,” recalled Jenn Crull, Keaton’s mother.

Two weeks into his predicted short life, the South Bend infant was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 0, the most severe form of the incurable genetic disease. Now four months old, Keaton is receiving treatment at a Kentucky pediatric hospital that helps to slow the progression of SMA.

“Now he moves his fingers and his hands a little bit and his feet, and he’s tried to move his neck a little. But it hasn’t been, like, super successful, but he’s trying,” Jenn explained.

His parents, though, are praying a GoFundMe they established can raise enough money to show the drug manufacturer of a $2.1 million gene therapy treatment called Zolgensma that they’re serious about making a down payment on the potentially life-changing shot. It could dramatically improve Keaton’s quality of life, said his parents.

“He would still have his trach. He would still have his tube for feeding, but he would be able to move and roll over,” Jenn said. “It would be amazing.”

The medical ordeal has forced the family to leave their home and move in with a relative to save more money to pay everyday bills and care for their three other children - all the while the Crulls hold onto hope that somehow their son can receive Zolgensma.

Keaton’s father, Kyle Crull, added: “[Health professionals] also said that [Zolgensma] wouldn’t affect his brain waves or his brain activity, so he’d be able to, like, watch TV, learn, and comprehend stuff. I just want him to be able to watch football games with me and stuff like that.”

The family is grateful for any prayers and GoFundMe donations to help fund the costly SMA gene therapy.

“Every little bit helps, even $1,” said Jenn. “If we all gave $1, you know, that would be the medicine he needs and his chance at life.”

Click here to donate to Keaton’s GoFundMe page.

In the event Keaton doesn’t survive, his parents say any money raised will go toward their son’s funeral expenses. The rest will be donated to the Cure SMA organization.

