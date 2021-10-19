Advertisement

Police respond to fights, gas leak at Clay High School

When our crews arrived, South Bend Police told us they were called to the school about a gas leak. However, when officials walked into the gym, they found multiple students fighting.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Many viewers called us Tuesday afternoon about a police presence at Clay High School.

St. Joseph County Police say they were called out to Clay High School at approximately 2:20 p.m. this afternoon for a report of a multiple fights. Prior to the fights, students had been evacuated from the school for a suspected gas leak.

Upon returning into the school after the evacuation, multiple fights broke out in the cafeteria and hallway involving dozens, and possibly as many as 100 students.

Officers from St. Joseph County Police Department, South Bend Police Department and Mishawaka Police Department all responded to help break up the fights and restore order at the school. Three juveniles were arrested by police and taken to the Juvenile Justice Center. Officials then started working on the gas leak.

