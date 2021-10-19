PHM approves new contract for teachers

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation announced the approval Monday of a new, one-year contract with the district’s teachers that will increase each teacher’s salary by at least $1,000.

The agreement will see PHM teachers’ starting salary from $41,000 to $42,000. The new salary range for PHM teachers will now be from $42,000 to $72,348. The agreement covers a one-year period from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.

Per PHM, All Teachers will receive salary increases ranging from $1000 to $2,500, with an average increase of $1,650. Additionally, teachers with more than one year of experience will receive a one-time stipend ranging from $500 to $1,700. Teachers with five or more years of experience, who comprise approximately 77% of our teaching staff, will receive a total of $3,000 between an increase in salary and the one-time stipend. There will also be a 2% increase in amounts paid to all Athletic and Extracurricular positions.

Years of experience Salary increase Stipend 0 $1,000 0 1-4 $1,800 $1,200 5-21 $2,500 $500 22+ $1,300 $1,700

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.