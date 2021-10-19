Advertisement

One School at a Time: Stewart Elementary wins Martin’s grant

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - Books are a big part of the day at Stewart Elementary in Stevensville, Michigan. The school just won a Martin’s Super Markets One School at a Time $1,000 grant. The money will be used to help boost reading initiatives at the school.

“I really like to read funny books or adventures,” said Leah Fisher, Stewart Elementary 5th grader. “I get to read to my brothers and to myself. If I just need to get away from the world sometimes.”

“Sometimes I just go up to my room and I can sit down and I start reading and it takes everything from my mind and I love it,” said Avery McLeod, Stewart Elementary 5th grader.

This school promotes reading in all sorts of ways including comfy reading corners and a fully stocked library.

“Reading is a big initiative that we’ve had here over the last three years,” said Stewart Elementary Principal Samantha Lantis. Lantis and other school officials hope to add a book vending machine to give kids an added incentive. The Martin’s Super Markets’ One School at a Time grant will really help.

“The money will go toward books. And hopefully we get a lot of input from students, on the books that they’re enjoying right now, and the books that they would like to read,” said Lantis. “So they can help me stock the machine. And the teachers can help us stock the machine.”

School counselor Dayna Galloway says they hope to use the vending machine to positive behaviors.

“When they show those behaviors, they can earn a token. And that token will be used to get a book of their choice,” said Galloway.

Avery knows what she’ll be looking for.

“I love fantasies,” said Avery. “One book like series that I really love right now is the ‘Land of Stories.’ It’s one of my favorite books.”

