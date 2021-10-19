New water distribution events listed for Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - New dates and times have been listed for upcoming water distribution events in Benton Harbor. Upcoming events are as follows:

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller St. (Self-service pick-up), 10 am.-2 p.m.

Abundant Life Church of God, 693 Columbus Ave., noon-2 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Southwest Community Action Agency (Water loaded into vehicles by volunteers), 1-3 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 21

Southwest Community Action Agency (Water loaded into vehicles by volunteers), 4-6 p.m.

Brotherhood of All Nations,1286 Monroe St., 4-6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 22

God’s Household of Faith, 275 Pipestone Road, 2-6 p.m.

Southwest Community Action Agency (Self-service pick-up), 10-2 p.m.

Additional dates and locations for bottled water pick up will be added to make sure community needs are met. Information will be posted on Michigan.gov/MiLeadSafe.

Efforts to support homebound residents and residents without transportation are also underway. To arrange water delivery to homebound or residents without transportation in the city of Benton Harbor, please contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

