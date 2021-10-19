Advertisement

Medical Moment: Preventing Covid spread at home

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Your home may feel like the safest place to be to prevent a COVID infection, but what happens if someone in your household tests positive? Researchers have found a quick, inexpensive way to reduce the infection from spreading to others in your household.

Eric Martin, program director at FSEC Energy Research Center at UCF says, “We found it was actually relatively simple to create a homemade isolation space that achieves the same differential pressure target that you might find in a hospital-grade isolation space.”

They tested 17 different isolation room configurations to find the best way to reduce aerosol particles from spreading throughout the house. The best and most cost-effective configuration they found was using a bedroom with an attached bathroom, seal off the heating and cooling duct work going into the room, keep the door to the bedroom closed, and run the exhaust fan in the bathroom.

“If the flow in the exhaust fan is not adequate, then people can also use a portable window fan that could pull air from the isolation space to the outside,” says Tanvir Khan, PhD Post-Doctoral Researcher at FSEC Energy Research Center.

The portable exhaust fan the team used for their study was bought online for $30. The researchers said the isolation room is best used in a detached single-family home. In an apartment or multifamily building, the negative pressure that’s created to generate an effective isolation space could result in drawing in air from adjacent units.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Mishawaka Police Division Chief Dan Gebo, Jarvis Redding, 42, was involved in an...
Mishawaka murder victim was involved in argument before being shot inside home, police say
Officers were dispatched to a call for a shooting in the 600 block of East 10th Street.
Victim identified in Mishawaka fatal shooting
One person is in critical condition after being found with what appeared to be several gunshot...
Man in critical condition following Elkhart nightclub shooting
4-year-old Judah Morgan was found dead in his biological parents' home on Oct. 11.
Vigil held at Indiana Statehouse for LaPorte Co. child homicide victim
Halloween 2021: Official Trick-or-Treat times across Michiana

Latest News

This comes less than a week after Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer vowed to replace all lead...
Benton Harbor declares state of emergency, ‘sound alarm’ on water crisis
Irish use bye week before USC for self-reflection
Irish use bye week before USC for self-reflection
Police respond to multiple fights at Clay High School
Police respond to multiple fights at Clay High School
4-month-old Keaton Crull is battling a rare genetic condition called SMA Type 0.
South Bend baby battles rare disease, parents fight for life-changing treatment
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Chillier air on the way...