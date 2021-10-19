Investigation underway after man found dead in LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside a mobile home Tuesday afternoon in Coolspring Township.

Police were called to a home in the 3000 block of Edgebrook Drive at Weatherstone Village mobile home park just after noon. When they arrived, they found a dead man inside. Crisis Negotiators were eventually able to contact a person who was in the home and agreed to exit without incident.

Police say there are no threats to nearby residents. An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.