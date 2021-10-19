Advertisement

Investigation underway after man found dead in LaPorte County

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside a mobile home Tuesday afternoon in Coolspring Township.

Police were called to a home in the 3000 block of Edgebrook Drive at Weatherstone Village mobile home park just after noon. When they arrived, they found a dead man inside. Crisis Negotiators were eventually able to contact a person who was in the home and agreed to exit without incident.

Police say there are no threats to nearby residents. An investigation is underway.

