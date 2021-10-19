Advertisement

Indiana reports state’s first flu death of the season

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Indiana is reporting its first flu death of the season.

This comes as health officials warn of the potential for bad flu season this year.

To avoid getting sick, the CDC is recommending everyone,, ages 6 months and older, get a flu shot. This is to protect not only your family, but also health care systems strained by the pandemic.

Last year’s flu season saw 7 flu-related deaths, while there were 137 in the 2019 - 2020 season.

Halloween 2021: Official Trick-or-Treat times across Michiana

