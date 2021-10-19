Advertisement

Hit & run suspect arrested

By Mark Peterson
Published: Oct. 19, 2021
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A driver who seriously injured a pedestrian in a hit and run accident in South Bend was turned in to police by his passenger.

That’s according to court documents.

The alleged hit and run driver is 24-year-old Tyrone M. Davis of South Bend.

Jail records indicate he was arrested on Sunday and remains in custody on $3,000 bond.

Davis faces one count of leaving the scene of an accident as a level six felony. If convicted he faces between six months, and two-and-a-half years behind bars.

It was Davis’ Cadillac that allegedly collided with a pedestrian in the parking lot of Mitch’s Second Base Sports Bar after closing time in the early morning hours of October 11th.

Court documents mention surveillance cameras that show 26-year-old Michelle Graham on foot approach the driver’s side door. As the vehicle reversed, she was knocked over and the driver-side tire ran over her.

The vehicle then “drove forward around Michelle, who was lying in the middle of the parking lot unresponsive and left. The driver did not stop the vehicle, did not render aid, and did not contact 911 or authorities.”

Michelle Graham moved to South Bend from Oregon about two months ago.

She had worked for about two weeks at the Zen Café as a barista.

According to court documents, Michelle was bleeding from her ear when police arrived. Michelle was diagnosed with a fractured skull, severe head trauma and swelling, broken ribs, and a punctured lung.

Michelle Graham was initially sedated to prevent brain swelling but is now said to be “awake and talking” although she is in intensive pain.

